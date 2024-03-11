Hollywood star Adam Sandler spotted playing basketball in UK leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood star Adam Sandler has been spotted playing basketball in a UK leisure centre. Not only is Adam Sadler a huge Hollywood star, but he was recently named by Forbes magazine as being the highest-paid performer in Hollywood. In case you were wondering exactly what it means to be Hollywood’s highest-paid performer, well, it means that he has an annual salary of $73m (£57m).

It therefore is more than mildly surprising that Adam Sandler was not only spotted playing basketball at a leisure centre, but one that isn’t even located in Hollywood, let alone Los Angeles. Yes, megastar Adam Sanler was seen shooting some hoops at a leisure centre in the UK. So where was he spotted? Well, Adam Sandler was playing basketball at a leisure centre in London, Kensington to be precise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of you who were wondering what Adam Sandler wore to shoot some hoops, well some jogging bottoms and a floral shirt, the same outfit that he wore recently for a shopping trip with wife Jackie in Los Angeles.

The Mirror reported that “Footage of his random antics has gone viral on TikTok and on Instagram after one player captured the celeb practising his shot. Sporting a pair of red Nike trainers, Adam is spotted in amongst the action, in the middle of a game alongside what appears to be one boy hitting the court after school, playing against the actor in his uniform. Model and TikToker Cacherel appeared stunned as he filmed Adam, saying, “I’m in the ends yeah, west London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look Bro, that;’s Adam Sandler, look bro, you lot think I’m messing.”

For those of you who are Adam Sandler fans, the actor’s love for basketball will be nothing new to you. He has long been a fan of the game and is believed to have played on teams for his local community centre when growing up. In January 2024 People reported that “The comedian, 57, was spotted playing a three-on-three pickup game with five University of Arizona players before the team's game against the University of Colorado.”