We come to the end of another financial year and with it, a little bit more of a look into the monetary value of some of our favourite personalities, be it on stage, screen or sport. But who after a bumper year of cinema-going and the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon was the highest-paid entertainer in the last 12 months?

Forbes as always has pulled together a list compiling who has been the most lucrative celebrity on screen in 2023, with the top spot somewhat of a surprise. Forbes' method for working out these figures took estimates for earnings in 2023 and was derived from interviews with industry professionals and data sources like IMDBPro and Polestar. These figures reflect pre-tax income, excluding fees for representation (10% to agents, 10% to managers, and 5% to lawyers).

So who was 2023’s highest-paid entertainer and were you surprised by any of the names featured in the top ten?

1 . 10 - Denzel Washington ($24 million) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: Denzel Washington is interviewed while promoting the upcoming film "The Equalizer 3" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2 . 9 - Ben Affleck ($38 million) Ben Affleck attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

3 . 7 - Jason Statham ($41 million) Jason Statham attends the red carpet on the closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 07, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

4 . 7 - Leonardo DiCaprio ($41 million) US actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)