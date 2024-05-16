Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince Harry’s friend Hugh van Cutsem appears in episode seven of the latest Clarkson’s Farm series.

Eagle-eyed royal fans might have spotted that Prince Harry’s friend Hugh van Cutsem has appeared in episode seven of the latest Clarkson’s Farm series. Jeremy Clarkson addressed him by his first name Hugh as the pair went deer stalking.

Hugh van Cutsem has a long standing friendship with both Prince Harry and Prince William. Prince William was an usher when he married Rose Astor in 2005 and he is also godfather to their daughter who was a bridesmaid at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding in 2011.

When Meghan Markle moved to the UK, she and Prince Harry used to have dinner with Hugh and Rose at their home. However, Prince Harry and Hugh van Cutsem’s friendship has waned and Prince Harry addressed this in his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry explained that Hugh van Cutsem’s mother Emilie and one of her four sons contacted him to express their anger after he and Meghan decided to take part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote, 'Several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie's sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy [Pettifer, his former nanny], had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?'

The Daily Mail reported that “Hugh van Cutsem’s Rose- who he married in 2005- offended Harry and Meghan by seemingly mocking their announcement that they intend to ‘step back’ as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.

'I am standing back as a senior member of my tax return,' Rose wrote on social media, 'because I'd rather drink coffee, see my friends, love my family and do yoga.'

The Daily Mail went on to say that “She later declined to discuss her comments, explaining: 'I'm so sorry, I can't say anything. I'm sure you understand. I'm going to be in so much trouble.'