It is not only Sir Keir Starmer who loves Kentish Town, but it would seem Taylor Swift does too.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria have lived in Kenitsh Town, a fashionable part of north London since they married in 2007. However, Kentish Town hasn’t always been considered fashionable and Frankenstein author Mary Shelley once called it an ‘odious swamp,’ but that was back in the 1820s.

As if that wasn’t A-list enough, a certain megastar, none other than Taylor Swift, has been known to visit Kentish Delight, a kebab shop in the area that is said to be her preferred choice of takeaway in London. For those who think this is an urban myth, there is even a selfie taken by the singer taped to the window and the fast food joint features in the music video for ‘End Game’ which was released in 2017.

Tom Hiddleston even recalled once at the Miami Film Festival that he found out he had got the part of Loki in 2011’s Thor, directed by Kenneth Branagh while in the area. He said: “I was on Kentish Town Road in northwest London. It was really busy and rush hour.” He also recalled that he “just had to sit on the pavement for a while and thought, “This a moment. Take it in”.

As for Sir Keir Starmer’s favourite places to frequent in Kentish Town, his pub of choice is reportedly The Pineapple, which was built in 1868. Described on its website as “North-West London’s beloved back street boozer, the pub is located on 51 Leverton Street”.

For those of you expecting traditional pub food, think again as The Pineapple offers a Thai menu and if you like the idea of throwing a party there, their upstairs function room has a 60 person capacity and there is a choice of a Thai buffet and party platter menu.

Sir Keir Starmer may not have taken his wife Victoria to The Pineapple on their first date, but he did take her to a pub close by, The Lord Stanley pub off Camden Road. Judging by their menu which they posted on their Instagram last year, they offer plenty of variety, and one of my personal favourite desserts, spiced apple crumble.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously said that if he loses his seat in the next general election, he would like to work in a Kentish Town bookshop. Although he didn’t specify the name of the bookshop, it is likely that he was referring to the Owl Bookshop, situated on Kentish Town Road.