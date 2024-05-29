Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer was recently seen in a Sandro hooded jacket, the French label with fans including Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds.

Eagle-eyed fashionistas rather than politics fans may have spotted that Sir Keir Starmer was wearing a jacket from French label Sandro whilst on a recent trip to Brighton. This is not the first time he has worn the Orion jacket, which retails at £499, he also wore it in Blackpool when he addressed the media after meeting Chris Webb, the new Labour MP for Blackpool South at Blackpool Cricket Club.

And Starmer is not the only well-known face to be a fan of Sandro as Taylor Swift has also worn the label in the past. For those of you who think Sandro is only recently fashionable, think again. Swift wore a navy skater dress by the label back in 2014.

Sandrao was actually founded in 1984 by Evelyne Chetrite, with her son Illan launching Sandro Homme in 2008. In the past, Evelyn has described the brand as “casual but always chic” and “sophisticated but cool”. Following the success of Sandro, another label known as Maje was created in 1998 under the direction of Evelyne’s sister Judith Milgrom.

In 2010, the SMCP Group was formed through the merger of both Sandro, Maje and another brand, Caudie Pierlot. The London flagship Sandro store is on Regent Street but is also available at Selfridges in London and Birmingham and online.

It is not only Starmer and Swift who are fans of Sandro, the likes of Holly Willoughby, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth are too. As for my opinion of Sir Keir’s choice of Sandro jacket, I can’t say that I was bowled over by it. However, one thing for sure, is that it won’t harm his fashion cred, but will enhance it.

However, whoever is advising Sir Keir on his wardrobe, including accessories, is clearly thinking long and hard about certain looks he is wearing. Whilst all myself and the rest of the world can remember from the day Rishi Sunak announced the election day was his drenched suit, the same can’t be said regarding Starmer.

He sensibly avoided the rain and was dressed in a relatively dull suit and red tie. However, what stood out for me was his perfectly coiffed hair and of course his glasses. In recent months Sir Keir has swapped his thin titanium frames reportedly from Danish-designed Lindberg for brown rounded glasses that are believed to be Garrett Leight Hampton 1001s.

According to Garret Leight’s website, the brand was “founded in Venice Beach and designed at our studio in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles, GLCO is influenced and inspired by the people, places, and stories of California.”