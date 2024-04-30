Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have expanded their footballing empire.

Celebrity football owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have expanded their burgeoning sporting empire by purchasing a stake in Mexican outfit Club Necaxa.

The Hollywood duo shocked the sporting world back in February 2021 when they completed a deal to buy then National League side Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since acquiring the Welsh side, they have led the Red Dragons to back-to-back promotions under the stewardship of manager Phil Parkinson - ending a 15-year hiatus from the Football League in the process.

The club’s recent success has been documented through the award-winning Welcome to Wrexham series which has helped introduce the football club to a whole new audience around the world in a move which has elevated the club’s revenue and status both on and off the pitch.

According to a report from Variety, the duo are keen to replicate this success with Necaxa. The Hollywood duo are keen to grow the club's stature internationally in a time of high demand for sports-related streaming content.

The pair join American actor and producer Eva Longoria among the Liga MX club's celebrity investor contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-time Mexican cup winners are also backed by investors such as MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr and model Kate Upton.