Former world boxing champion, Dingaan Thobela, has died

South African boxing icon Dingaan Thobela has died aged 57 after a short illness.

Thobela, who was known as the ‘Rose of Soweto’, enjoyed an incredible career in boxing which stretched before and after the ending of apartheid in South Africa in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Soweto, a suburb of Johannesburg, Thobela made his professional boxing debut in 1986 after recording an incredible 80 wins and three losses at amateur level, according to Boxing247.

The 5ft 7in fighter was unbeaten for the first seven years of his professional career - notably winning the WBO lightweight title against Mauricio Aceves in 1990 and the WBA lightweight title in 1993 against Tony Lopez.

Thobela later moved up significantly in weight class, and in the twilight of his career in 2000 took on WBC super middleweight title holder Glenn Catley, winning the belt via a 12th-round KO in only his second fight at the higher weight limit.

The victory at Carnival City Casino in South Africa is regarded as one of his greatest career victories, which secured his status as one the nation’s finest ever athletes. Thobela retired from boxing in 2006 with a record of 40 wins, 14 losses and two draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South African government paid tribute to Thobela on X. They posted: “Saddened to hear about the passing of #TheRoseOfSoweto. With a heavy heart, condolences to the family and let the memories of Dingaan Thobela bring comfort. May your soul rest in peace #RIPDingaanThobela the legend.”

A fan also posted: “The great Dingaan Thobela, gone far too soon. Aged 57, he ranks among SA’s all-time best. Winning a world championship at lightweight then moving through five divisions to win one at super middleweight, just staggering. His battle with the scales legendary, but a supreme human being.”