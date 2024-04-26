Premier League clubs are set for fixture chaos next season as the new Champions League format comes into effect

Premier League managers, particularly those competing in elite European competitions, have often complained about fixture congestion, but those same problems look set to be compounded next season by the introduction of the new Champions League format.

The revamped Champions League will see sides play eight games in one bumper group stage, rather than the current six that fans have been accustomed to since 2003.

According to The Mirror, the two additional match rounds will fall in the final two midweeks of January. These extra games are expected to cause havoc in the calendar, despite the controversial decision to scrap FA Cup replays.

The first big clash next season is scheduled to be played on September 17 and 18. Likewise, the third round of the Carabao Cup - the stage when clubs competing in Europe enter the competition - now clashes with the Champions League match day one. To compensate, Carabao Cup games will now be split across two consecutive midweeks.

However, that September 24/25 date also causes a clash, with the first round of the Europa League scheduled, which also follows the new format of eight games. This means the affected sides might have to alternate their Carabao Cup games between the two midweeks.

The competition's quarter-final is seen as the biggest stumbling block and it is currently scheduled for the midweek of December 18 - which clashes with the Europa Conference League.

There appears to be no obvious solution and, should a Premier League side be obliged to compete at both stages, they could have to field two teams at once, according to Sun Sport.

As of yet, no resolution between the EFL and UEFA has been reached and neither party is willing to adjust their format to suit the other. The clash between the EFL and UEFA comes amid the controversial call to abolish FA Cup replays for the next six seasons.