Bundesliga team Mainz FC discover active Second World War bomb outside club stadium as area is evacuated
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area surrounding Mainz football club in Germany after a live Second World War bomb was discovered during renovations on the Bundesliga club.
A statement from the city of Mainz identified the device as an 1100lb American aerial bomb, which is expected to be defused today outside the club’s Mewa Arena.
CBS understands that around 3,500 people will be affected, while traffic and other disruptions are expected until the area is safe and locals are allowed to return to normal activity.
The city of Mainz was severely damaged during the Second World War, particularly in the later years between 1942 and 1945, with more than 30 air raids performed by the Royal Air Force and the United States Army Air Force.
Mainz, the former club of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, have rescheduled their usual pre-match press conference. Though the city has placed no timeline on the actual process of deactivating the bomb, Mainz’s home match against Koln is still expected to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday 28 April at the 34,000 seater stadium.
Sunday’s match-up could play a crucial role in the landscape of the Bundesliga relegation battle with just four games remaining in the season. Mainz, who have been in the Bundesliga for 15 seasons, are 15th and just five points away from the relegation zone. Koln, meanwhile are 17th - five points adrift of safety and are facing the prospect of a return to the second-tier just five years after winning promotion to the top-flight.
