Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo receives huge pay day after winning legal battle against his former club.

Italian giants Juventus have been forced to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than £8m after he won his legal battle against the Turin side over unpaid wages.

Ronaldo spent three seasons in Italy with Juventus between 2018 and 2021, helping them win two Serie A titles in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had agreed to defer his wages when football in Italy was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2020/21 season.

The 39-year-old argued that he was owed nearly £17m after privately agreeing to postpone payment of his salary and claimed that the Italian side never paid him back.

The former Manchester United star, who now plays his football for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was forced to go to a tribunal to try and get his money back, with the panel ultimately taking his side.

However, it was ruled that Juve only have to pay Ronaldo half the fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will receive just £8.3m after the tribunal ruled that both parties shared responsibility over the arrangement.

Ronaldo has scored 56 goals in 62 outings since moving to Saudi Arabia where he is now believed to be the highest paid athlete in the world.

American business magazine Forbes ranked Ronaldo as the world's highest-paid sportsman in 2023, with earnings of £109m.