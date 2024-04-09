WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off for elbowing rival in Saudi Super Cup as veteran raises fist at referee
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing an opposition player in a heated exchange at the end of his side’s Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Hilal. Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side were 2-0 down in the 87th minute in a disastrous night which saw Salem Aldawsari and Malcolm fire in the goals. Ronaldo, determined to salvage some hope for his side, attempted to move the ball quickly from a throw-in, with Ali Al-Bulaihi trying to intervene.
The Portuguese international was left incensed by his opponent, who he shoved and then appeared to elbow. The referee quickly brandished a straight red card for the veteran, marking his first sending since his move to the Middle East in December 2022.
The situation could have easily been worse, with Ronaldo seemingly priming himself to punch the ball onto the ground right in front of the referee - but the 39-year-old was able to compose himself. Ronaldo left the pitch in frustration and sarcastically applauded the referee, whilst gesturing for the crowd to do the same. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane was able to pull one back for Al-Nassr before full-time, but it was not enough to stage a comeback.
The 2-1 defeat ultimately ends Al-Nassr’s hopes of lifting the Saudi Super Cup, while Al-Hilal will go on to face Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad in the final on Thursday. Al-Nassr are 12 points behind leaders Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League title race with only seven games remaining. The team’s last hope of winning silverware is likely to be the King Cup of Champions, with Al-Khaleej waiting for them in the semi-final. Ronaldo could then face the winner of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in the final, depending on the outcome in that game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.