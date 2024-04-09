Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing an opposition player in a heated exchange at the end of his side’s Saudi Super Cup defeat to Al-Hilal. Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side were 2-0 down in the 87th minute in a disastrous night which saw Salem Aldawsari and Malcolm fire in the goals. Ronaldo, determined to salvage some hope for his side, attempted to move the ball quickly from a throw-in, with Ali Al-Bulaihi trying to intervene.

The Portuguese international was left incensed by his opponent, who he shoved and then appeared to elbow. The referee quickly brandished a straight red card for the veteran, marking his first sending since his move to the Middle East in December 2022.

The situation could have easily been worse, with Ronaldo seemingly priming himself to punch the ball onto the ground right in front of the referee - but the 39-year-old was able to compose himself. Ronaldo left the pitch in frustration and sarcastically applauded the referee, whilst gesturing for the crowd to do the same. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane was able to pull one back for Al-Nassr before full-time, but it was not enough to stage a comeback.