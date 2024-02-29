Cristiano Ronaldo is given Saudi Pro League suspension and fine for ‘obscene gesture’
Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one game after appearing to make an obscene gesture during a Saudi Pro League game at the weekend.
Footage on social media appeared to show the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis. The incident occurred on Sunday 25 February as Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Saudi rivals Al Shabab.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sky News claims that the gesture appeared to be aimed at a number of rival supporters, who could be heard chanting the name of the Portuguese international’s long-term rival and current Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi.
The suspension was confirmed late on Wednesday night and comes as a huge blow to Al-Nassr’s title hopes as they prepare to face strugglers Al-Hazm this evening.
As a result of the suspension, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon has been forced to pay a reported fine of £4,210 and the decision is not open to appeal, as confirmed by the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.
Ronaldo’s conduct during the game has come under scrutiny by a number of the league’s prominent journalists, including Walreed al Farraj, who posted on X: “The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see. Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2022 in a deal which made him the most well paid footballer in history. Since joining the club he has scored 36 goals in 36 league appearances. He won the Arab Club Champions Cup, but is still waiting for his first Pro League title.
Al-Nassr are in second place, seven points behind Al-Hilal - who signed the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly during a summer of mass spending in the Middle East.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.