Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are two features in the upcoming Amazon Prime documentary

It's not long until the latest Amazon Prime documentary is released which delves into the lives of the wives and girlfriends of current and former Premier League stars. The six-part series goes behind the scenes of the personal and professional lives of the 'WAGs' during the 2023 summer break and transfer window.

All participants make it clear that they are keen to rid the stigma associated with the term 'WAG' and amongst the stars, there are those who speak multiple languages, hold personal training qualifications and were former NFL cheerleaders.

Married to the Game is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday 23 February. Fans can sign up for an Amazon Prime Subscription from £8.99/month and a 30-day free trial to Prime is currently available. Ahead of its release, here is a look at who will feature in the upcoming series...

Who features in Married to the Game?

James and Samantha Tarkowski

Samantha is married to the Everton and England defender James Tarkowski. Tarkowski, 31, has been with the Toffees since 2021 and his wife has her personal training qualifications and is hopeful of opening up her own gym to help women feel confident with themselves.

In the trailer, Samantha also admits to hating the term 'WAG' and is keen to keep her daughter, Ivy, has humble as possible: "I want her (Ivy) to know that she's very, very lucky to live this life. Not everyone gets to live in the house that we live in or get so many toys or go on lovely holidays, so I do want to keep her humble."

The Everton centre-back Tarkowski has previously played for Maine Road, Oldham Athletic, Brentford and made nearly 200 league appearances for Burnley before his move to Goodison Park.

Ilkay and Sara Gundogan

The former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan and his wife, Sara, are two other documentary participants. German international Gundogan recently moved to Barcelona following a seven year career with the Citizens and won the treble with Pep Guardiola before making the switch to La Liga.

The 33-year-old has been married to Sara Arfaoui since 2022 and they have one child together. Sara speaks six languages and before marrying Gundogan, she was a very successful TV presenter on Italy's biggest network. During the documentary, the Italian-Algerian model said of the 'WAG' life: "It was an opportunity for me to show that the general idea of what it's like to be married to a footballer is totally wrong. We don't just spend all day shopping and buying handbags! Many of us had our own lives before we got married and we've tried to keep them going, and it's nice to be able to show that I'm not a cliche."

Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward

Fellow former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez features alongside his now wife Taylor Ward. Mahrez now plays for the Al-Ahli club in Saudi Arabia and his partner, Taylor, said of the decision: "That's one of the downfalls of being a footballer. One day you think you'll be in Manchester for another two years and the next you get a call saying you're off to Saudi the next day."

Mahrez, 33, captains the Algerian national team and enjoyed a four year spell at Leicester City as well as a five year stint with the treble-winning City. His wife, Taylor, is the daughter of former footballer Ashley Ward and started a jewellery business called 'Astalia' with her sister Darby.

Jorginho in action for Arsenal. His partner featured on the Voice

Jorginho and Cat Harding

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and his fiance Cat Harding are both documented. Cat talks of her dreams of one day recording an album and has started a styling company called 'Cat Cavelli Curates'. Speaking of her ventures, Harding says: "It's really important for me to have something that I do outside of the house and something that brings me not just joy, but also confidence and a sense of achievement."

Former Napoli and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho currently plays for the Gunners and has previously been placed third in the Ballon d'Or. The Brazilian-born 32-year-old has 50 international caps for Italy and has been with Cat - who was a contestant on the Voice - since 2020. The couple have one son together.

Matt and Ash Turner

The final couple documented is Nottingham Forest and US international goalkeeper Matt Turner and his wife Ash. Ash is a former NFL cheerleader but moved with Matt from the states in 2022 when she became pregnant with their first child. The documentary details her second pregnancy which took place during Matt's surprise transfer from Arsenal to Forest. The American previously set up the Miss Pink Organisation which is a successful charity that helps women with cancer.