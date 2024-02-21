Liverpool dealt blow as Spurs and Newcastle United hope to land £14m star for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool could go four points clear at the top of the Premier League table tonight if they beat strugglers Luton Town under the lights at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men look to be serious title contenders this season but the visiting minnows have been resurgent in 2024 and won't be easily beaten on Merseyside.

Liverpool feature alongside Spurs and Newcastle United in your Wednesday evening transfer round-up.

Spurs and Newcastle United eye £14m Premier League star

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be competing with West Ham and Newcastle United to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer. The player's contract on the South Coast expires this summer and he has piqued the interest of Premier League rivals.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bournemouth are 'not confident' that Kelly will sign a new deal at the Vitality Stadium. If he does not do so, it will open the door for a club to pick the star, who has a market value of £14 million, up as a free agent.

He signed for the south coast club back in 2019 from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee - since then, he has made 119 league appearances for the Cherries, scoring two goals. He is thought to be in the reckoning for Gareth Southgate's England squad at the 2024 Euros - he has yet to win a cap for the Three Lions, but he has represented them at youth level.

Liverpool dealt blow in Xabi Alonso pursuit

Speculation around the next Liverpool manager continues to grow as the end of the Premier League season draws ever closer. There's still plenty for Jurgen Klopp to do at Anfield before he walks out a legend, but there is little that can be done to stop supporters wondering what the next era on Merseyside may look like.

Xabi Alonso is favourite for the Liverpool job.

It's former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso who has been named an early frontrunner for the job. However, LiverpoolWorld reports that Bayern Munich are chasing a deal to hire the Leverkusen boss.