Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with supporters during a Saudi Pro League match as water balloons were hurled in the direction of his team mates.

The incident occurred mid-way through the second half as Ronaldo’s 68th minute penalty goal earned second place Al-Nassr a crucial 1-0 victory over their rivals Al-Ahli who are in third position.

Shortly after the goal, during Al-Nassr’s goal celebrations, the players were targeted with water balloons which started raining down from the stands. The first struck Portuguese international Otavio in the face and sent him tumbling to the ground, though he was able to continue playing afterwards.

Ronaldo responded with frustration and gestured to the crowd with his arm raised, along with several other team mates. This reaction prompted further taunts from the Al-Ahli faithful, as they began chanting for Ronaldo’s long-term rival Ballon d’Or rival Lionel Messi, whilst continuing to launch further water balloons onto the pitch.

This isn’t the first time that chants of the Argentinian have been heard in stadiums in the Middle East and Ronaldo has previously served a one-match ban for making a crude gesture to supporters in response. Ronaldo remains the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League this campaign having scored 23 goals for Al-Nassr in the league. He is three ahead of former Fulham and Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with 20 for Al-Hilal.

That said, Ronaldo’ side are still nine points off unbeaten league leaders Al-Hilal, so their title chances are diminishing with each passing week.

