Michy Batushayi was forced to defend himself after Antalyaspor stormed the pitch to confront him and his Fenerbache teammates.

Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace striker Michy Batushayi was involved in part of a mass brawl as he was forced to defend himself from a violent fan invasion.

The Belgian international, who now plays his football for Turkish title contenders Fenerbahçe, came off the bench to grab a late winner in his side’s 3-2 victory away to the team’s rivals Trabzonspor. Ex-Man Utd star Fred bagged the other two goals for the away side after two assists from former Southampton playmaker Dusan Tadic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory sparked scenes of celebration at the end of the game, but the aftermath of the thrilling five-goal affair was soon marred by scenes of violence as the Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch to attack a number of the Fenerbahçe players including Batushuayi, who was seen attempting a spinning high kick on an advancing fan.

The incident began when a lone supporter evaded stewards and ran directly towards the celebrating stars in the centre of the pitch. As they moved increasingly closer to the players without being intercepted by security, former QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel fought back in self defence.

The 26-year-old could be seen landing multiple punches on his would-be attacker, as his teammates and members of staff rushed to his aid. From that point on the situation devolved even further as scores of fans began to make their way beyond the barricades, rushing directly onto the pitch.

The potential for serious harm to have been caused during the incident was made frighteningly clear, with images on social media appearing to show a supporter brandishing a weapon during the ugly scenes. Fenerbahçe’s players were ultimately shielded by security forces who were able to escort the away side back to the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game both Fenerbahçe boss Ismail Kartal and Trabonspor’s Abdullah Avci condemned the violence and admitted that the events were upsetting.