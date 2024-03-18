26 nationalities, 13 sports and 23 female athletes. The top 50 most marketable athletes of 2023 have been announced with a record number of female stars featuring in the line-up. In fact, two of the 23 feature in the top five with American Soccer stars making history. 12 of the others sports, however, include skiing, cricket, gymnastics and golf.

SportsPro have released the latest data detailing how the stars have reached their marketability with figures such as American Football star Travis Kelce; Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Hardik Pandya and Arsenal heroine Beth Mead all making an appearances on the top 50. In collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group, the corresponding scores refer to an extensive search in data analysis, social media monitoring, economic valuations as well as expert and consumer insights.

Here are the top 20 stars to feature, with the full list extending to 125 athletes from around the world...

1 . The top 25 most marketable athletes Travis Kelce comes up number 35 on the list but this is very likely to change by the end of 2024. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON

2 . 20. Alphonse Davies The 22-year-old Canadian footballer star currently plays for Bayern Munich but is expected to head to Real Madrid this summer.

3 . 19. Angel Reese 21-year-old Basketball star Angel Reese scores a marketability score of 80.56.