From Lionel Messi to Coco Gauff: Top 20 most marketable athletes in 2023

A record number of female athletes have appeared on the latest figures for 2023

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
4 minutes ago

26 nationalities, 13 sports and 23 female athletes. The top 50 most marketable athletes of 2023 have been announced with a record number of female stars featuring in the line-up. In fact, two of the 23 feature in the top five with American Soccer stars making history. 12 of the others sports, however, include skiing, cricket, gymnastics and golf.

SportsPro have released the latest data detailing how the stars have reached their marketability with figures such as American Football star Travis Kelce; Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Hardik Pandya and Arsenal heroine Beth Mead all making an appearances on the top 50. In collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group, the corresponding scores refer to an extensive search in data analysis, social media monitoring, economic valuations as well as expert and consumer insights.

Here are the top 20 stars to feature, with the full list extending to 125 athletes from around the world...

Travis Kelce comes up number 35 on the list but this is very likely to change by the end of 2024.

1. The top 25 most marketable athletes

Travis Kelce comes up number 35 on the list but this is very likely to change by the end of 2024. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON

The 22-year-old Canadian footballer star currently plays for Bayern Munich but is expected to head to Real Madrid this summer.

2. 20. Alphonse Davies

The 22-year-old Canadian footballer star currently plays for Bayern Munich but is expected to head to Real Madrid this summer.

21-year-old Basketball star Angel Reese scores a marketability score of 80.56.

3. 19. Angel Reese

21-year-old Basketball star Angel Reese scores a marketability score of 80.56.

Belarussian tennis player, Sabalenka, has a marketability score of 81.60.

4. 18. Aryna Sabalenka

Belarussian tennis player, Sabalenka, has a marketability score of 81.60.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Coco GauffLionel MessiHistoryDataArsenal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.