Cricket fans do not have to wait long at all from the conclusion of the Ashes 2023 series for the next instalment of excitement in the season as The Hundred 2023 tournament gets underway in less than 24 hours time.

England’s answer to the Indian Premier League, The Hundred welcomes stars from all over the world in their men’s and women’s tournament with the competition providing a perfect opportunity for young rising cricketers to make their mark on the same platform as well-established legends of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Jacks’ was last year’s superhero after the Oval Invincibles star went on to blast an unbeaten 108, producing the highest ever score in the tournament. Meanwhile, players such as Lauren Bell and Alice Capsey have been able to break their way into the England squads following exceptional displays in the first two years of The Hundred competition.

As we wait to find out who will be this year’s breakout stars, here are some already familiar faces who have been selected as each team’s men’s centrally contracted player at the 2023 Hundred tournament...

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes is the Phoenix’s England central contract player and he will enter the tournament fresh off a superb Ashes series. After missing the first two Test matches, Woakes had an immediate impact taking 19 wickets and scoring 42 runs.

He will be joined by the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett from the England camp.

Chris Woakes named England’s Player of the Series in Ashes 2023

London Spirit

Advertisement

Advertisement

The England centrally contracted player for the Lord’s based side is Mark Wood. Similarly to Woakes, Wood is coming into the competition following an exceptional few weeks of Test cricket. He hit the field in Headingley and took a fifer before joining Woakes out in the middle to make sure the winning runs were secured.

Wood will be joined by his England teammates of Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley and former England teammate Liam Dawson.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler will be the main England man to feature in the Originals squad. There aren’t likely to be too many better options than having the men’s white-ball captain in your team. Additionally, he is also the captain that led England to win the T20 World Cup in December.

Buttler, who is currently ranked tenth in the ICC T20 rankings, will be joined by recent Ashes debutant Josh Tongue, Phil Salt, Jamie Overton and Richard Gleeson.

Northern Superchargers

Advertisement

Advertisement

England’s talisman, Ben Stokes, will lead the way for the Northern Superchargers. The name speaks for itself, but he is yet to play a significant role in The Hundred after missing both the 2021 and 2022 editions through injury and overscheduling.

Hopefully this year will see the red-ball captain joined by his current England teammates Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Ollie Robinson as well as the white-ball superstars of Reece Topley and Adil Rashid.

Oval Invincibles

T20 World Cup Player of the tournament Sam Curran is the key man for the Oval Invincibles. In 2022, the bowling all-rounder took eight wickets in his matches while hitting 192 runs. He went on to become this year’s IPL most expensive player and took ten wickets in his 14 matches, taking 3/31 as his best match figures, as well hitting 276 runs, high scoring with 55.

Curran will be joined in Surrey by his brother, Tom, Jason Roy, Sam Billings as well as last year’s highest scorer Will Jacks.

Southern Brave

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jofra Archer had been the Hampshire-based side’s central contracted player. However, the ODI World Cup hero has been in-and-out of action for over two years with injury and he is once again set to miss the upcoming Hundred tournament. However, the Southern Brave will rejoice in the return of Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills who were both also out of contention through injury in last year’s edition of the tournament.

The England white-ball stars will be joined by the up-and-coming rising talent of Rehan Ahmed as well as James Vince.

Trent Rockets

The Ashes 2023 Player of the Series Joe Root is the Trent Rockets’ England centrally contracted player. Known for being the player for all formats, Root comes into the tournament off the back of an incredibly impressive display against the Australians in which he took four wickets and scored 412 runs, including a century on the first day.

The Yorkshire batter will be joined by Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory and Dawid Malan.

Welsh Fire

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Welsh Fire will be joined by England’s Jonny Bairstow as they look to rebuild on two years of struggle in the Hundred. Bairstow has not played any T20-type cricket for nearly a year after suffering a freak golf injury last September.