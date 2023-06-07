The Ashes will take place in England this summer across five different famous cricket venues in the country.

The Ashes action is just over a week away and five cricket grounds across England are preparing to host the historic competition across seven action-packed weeks of live sport.

England and Australia will go head to head across five Test matches as Brendon McCullum's side look to take the title back from Aussie hands for the first time since 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the competition's importance, England coach McCullum said : "The fact that it is the biggest stage you can play in is great. It's better.

"You have to be prepared to marry yourself to a position and that for us is freeing guys up to play the style of cricket that gives them the greatest amount of satisfaction and could transfer to results.

"You want to have fun, you want to enjoy yourself, you want to lose yourself and be part of something. You might not achieve it but what a great opportunity. What better stage?

"Think of all the kids around the world who are going to be watching over the next two months. All those who have football, rugby, athletics or any other sport that they could choose from - or cricket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have an opportunity to captivate them and grab them to not just cricket but Test cricket, a game which needs that relevance and has been around for a hundred years."

It's certainly a special feeling for cricket fans in England when the Ashes comes to the country and NationalWorld has all you need to know about where it's going when, and dates for future Ashes competitions.

When is the next Ashes series in England?

The Ashes takes place in England this year. It's the first time it's been in the country since the 2019 series, which was drawn and the Urn retained by Australia.

This year's competition starts on Friday, June 16 and the five test matches will run until Monday, July 31 in an action-packed cricketing schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Normally, the Test matches are a little more spread out but broadcasting pressures mean that for the first time in over a century, none of the Tests will take place in August .

Which stadiums will host the Ashes 2023 in England?

Five different homes of cricket in England will host a Test this summer as the Ashes tours the country.

The Ashes beings next week (Image: Getty Images)

Edgbaston is the first ground to welcome the cricket titans before Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

A full list of the dates and locations is below:

First Test, Edgbaston, - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20

Second Test, Lord's - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2

Third Test, Clean Slate Headingley - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10

Fourth Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23

Fifth Test, The Kia Oval - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31

Where does the Ashes go next, and when is it back in England?

The Ashes scheduling isn't quite as set in stone as the World Cup in football or the Olympics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traditionally, the competition takes place every two years with the host country rotating. However, due to the difference in seasons between the two countries, the actual gap between each series can be between 18 and 30 months.