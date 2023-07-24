Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles will hope to retain their crowns in 2023 tournament

It has already been a phenomenal summer of cricket with both England’s men and women’s cricketers partaking in an exhilarating Ashes series. While neither side have been able to win back the precious urn, with the women’s multiformat competition drawing 6-6 and the men’s series currently poised at 2-1 following a washed out Test in Manchester.

However, the summer is far from over and the cricket is just heating up. The explosive Hundred tournament is just around the corner and will see the eight city-based franchises once again competing. Last year’s competition saw the Trent Rockets lift the men’s trophy while the Oval Invincibles lifted the women’s for a second year in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, due to the fixture scheduling of the Ashes, the tournament should see more of its ECB contracted players taking part for longer with the likes of Joe Root featuring for the Rockets and Sophie Ecclestone competing for the Manchester Originals.

With just over a week to go until the tournament kicks off, here is all you need to know ahead of The Hundred 2023 tournament...

When does The Hundred 2023 start?

The tournament will begin on Tuesday 1 August in Nottingham with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave. The women’s fixture will begin at 3pm while the men’s fixture takes place at 6.30pm.

Oval Invincibles celebrate their second win in a row at The Hundred 2022

How to watch The Hundred 2023?

Both the BBC and Sky Sports are sharing broadcasting rights of The Hundred. The BBC will show 10 men’s fixtures and eight women’s fixtures including the Eliminator and the Finals and will also show the opening match of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky Sports accounts can be purchased from £24/month - or £46/month for the entertainment and sport package - with subscribers also able to live stream the action through the Sky Sports website and on the SkyGo app. NowTV also offer monthly and daily passes for Sky Sports channels with fans able to subscribe from £11.98/day.

BBC will also be live streaming their fixtures with fans able to watch the action on BBC iPlayer by signing up for a free account.

How to buy tickets for The Hundred 2023

There are limited tickets still available for the majority of round-robin fixtures in The Hundred and the only match which is currently sold out is the grand final on Sunday 27 August.

Depending on the area available, tickets are costing from £5 for Juniors up to £60 for certain hospitality packages. Head to The Hundred Website to purchase the last minute tickets, where you will need to sign up for an account in order to buy.

Which teams take part in The Hundred?

Advertisement

Advertisement