The Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six televised debates during the campaign

The first televised debate between political leaders will take place in the run up to the 4 July general election will take place next week.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer had committed to engaging in a head-to-head debate on ITV next week, and now that has been confirmed.

Dubbed "Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate," the hour-long showdown will be overseen by Julie Etchingham before a studio audience. It will begin at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June.

The news means ITV becomes the first broadcaster to secure a debate between the two most likely contenders for the role of prime minister.

It follows the Conservatives urging Starmer to engage in a series of six debates throughout the election campaign, at a rate of one per week.

In a Telegraph column, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of lacking the "courage" to engage in weekly televised debates throughout the campaign period, and Conservative sources have reportedly dubbed the Opposition leader as "the knight that won’t fight" and "Sir Fear Starmer".

Labour had previously signalled that instead of the six debates suggested by the Tories, Sir Keir would be open to facing Sunak on the two platforms with the widest viewership – the BBC and ITV.

Sir Keir told Sky News: “He is sounding increasingly desperate, I have to say. I can do a hundred debates with Rishi Sunak, but I know what he is going to say: he is going to say everything is fine, the cost-of-living crisis is over, the health service hasn’t got any problems. That is all he ever says.”

Sunak responded that he had heard Sir Keir “wanted to debate the British people rather than me. I think what the British people want are answers.

“Answers to the questions about what he would actually do if he became prime minister, and how much it’s going to cost them in higher taxes. I think those are the answers that he should be providing.”

But when will those televised debates actually take place, how many of them will there be, and who will be taking part? Here is everything you need to know.

How many debates will there be?

Televised leaders’ debates first featured in the 2010 campaign, when there were three, but the Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six this time round.

Some have likened the rise of televised debates to those seen more commonly in the US political landscape, where such debates have long been a staple of presidential campaigns

Televised debates provide an opportunity for party leaders to directly engage with voters on key issues in a format that reaches a wide audience, and can help leaders convey their policies and visions for the country.

Such debates also offer a platform for leaders to demonstrate their competency, leadership qualities and ability to handle pressure, which are all important factors for voters in choosing a candidate.

During the last UK general election campaign in 2019, there were two televised debates featuring the leaders of the major political parties.

The second debate - broadcast on the BBC - also included Johnson and Corbyn, along with Sturgeon and Swinson. Two other debates were planned but ultimately cancelled.

Channel 4’s was scrapped when Johnson refused to participate in a one-on-one debate with Corbyn. Instead, the broadcaster organised a leaders' debate centred on climate issues, at which Johnson was represented by a melting ice sculpture.

When will the debates be?

The first televised debate among political leaders leading up to the July 4 general election is scheduled to be at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June on ITV.

Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate will be an hour-long face-off will be moderated by Julie Etchingham in front of a live studio audience.

As for any further debates, until we have more official information, it’s hard to say when the debates will be - or how many there will be.

But if we take a look at when similar debates featuring the leaders of the two major parties fell in the run up to the last general election, we can make an educated guess.

The BBC’s debate took place just six days before the date of the vote itself. If the Beeb want another close proximity showdown, they might schedule one in for Friday 28 June - primetime viewing.

Who will be involved?

Again, until information is confirmed, it’s all guesswork on our part so far, but we can look to the past to get an idea of what might happen.

Of course, being the leaders of the two biggest parties in the country, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will likely have at least one debate dedicated to just the pair of them - that happens on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday 4 June.

Other leaders involved in televised debates last time around included, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon, Green Party co-leader Sian Berry, and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

