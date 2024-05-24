Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starmer’s title is more a recognition of his dedication to public service than a elitist symbol

Sir Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party, holds a distinguished title that often prompts questions about its origin and implications, especially in a political landscape where notions of privilege and class are under constant scrutiny.

It’s a surprising twist for the leader of a party known for championing the rights of the people to be bestowed a title by the monarchy.

But where does the title come from, and why was it awarded to Keir Starmer? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Keir Starmer a Sir?

Starmer was knighted in 2014 for his services to law and criminal justice. His knighthood was a recognition of his legal career, which spanned several decades before he transitioned into politics.

Throughout his legal career, Starmer took on high-profile cases that often involved defending individuals against miscarriages of justice or challenging governmental policies that infringed upon civil liberties.

His work on issues such as the death penalty, LGBTQ+ rights and racial equality suggested a commitment to progressive values and social justice.

In 2008, Starmer was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for England and Wales, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). During his tenure, he implemented significant reforms aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

He prioritised tackling violence against women, hate crimes and cybercrime while striving to enhance the CPS's transparency and accountability, and his legal career was marked by a push to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, had access to a fair and impartial legal system.

One of his more famous cases was the 'McLibel' case, a high-profile legal battle between McDonald's Corporation and two environmental activists that stemmed from a leaflet distributed by the activists criticising McDonald's practices related to animal welfare, the environment and the health of its food.

While McDonald's technically won the case, the trial turned into a public relations disaster for the corporation, and the trial highlighted various criticisms of the company's practices, bringing significant negative publicity.

Is Keir Starmer posh?

But the question arises: does Starmer's knighthood conflict with his role as the leader of the Labour Party, a party historically rooted in championing the interests of the working class?

Some critics argue that his title symbolises a disconnect from the grassroots and reinforces perceptions of elitism within the party, but his knighthood is more a recognition of his dedication to public service than a symbol of elitism.

Starmer has often spoken about his working-class parents' influence in shaping his political beliefs.

Born in 1962 in Southwark, he was raised in a working-class family in the small town of Oxted in Surrey. His father was a toolmaker, and his mother a nurse who suffered with Still's disease, a rare autoinflammatory disease causing fever and joint pain.

His parents were Labour Party supporters, and chose to name him after the party's first parliamentary leader, Keir Hardie. Starmer did not attend a private school, and instead attended Reigate Grammar School, a state-funded grammar school in Surrey.

His academic prowess led him to study law at the University of Leeds, where he excelled and later continued his legal education at St Edmund Hall, Oxford.

After completing his studies, he embarked on a career as a barrister specialising in human rights law and criminal defence, and earned a reputation as a skilled and principled advocate for justice and equality.

The 61-year-old Keir is married to Victoria Starmer, a solicitor specialising in occupational health and safety law.

Starmer's current constituency as an MP is Holborn and St Pancras, a constituency in the inner area of London that includes diverse neighbourhoods such as Camden Town, King's Cross and Bloomsbury.

Holborn and St Pancras encompasses both wealthy residential areas and pockets of deprivation, with both a mix of high-income professionals and students, and a significant number of social housing estates.

Does he use the title?

While holding the official title of "Sir", Keir Starmer prefers not to be addressed with it.

Before the leadership contest in which he replaced Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, there was much speculation about Starmer's decision to refrain from using the title, with some suggesting that it might not sit well with Labour supporters.