General election 2024: NationalWorld wants to hear the issues that matter to you
In the pouring rain, Rishi Sunak did what many people across the country have been crying out for and called an election.
With New Labour’s 1997 election anthem blaring out from protesters, the Prime Minister said: “Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer welcomed the election on 4 July, saying it was “a moment the country needs – and has been waiting for”. He added that “the force of our democracy, power returns to you”.
And the reaction in Westminster was, to be frank, that of chaos. MPs from opposing parties were hugging each other goodbye. Tears were being shed, while some high-profile Tories were pacing around the ancient corridors grumbling and shrugging their shoulders. The polls certainly indicate the Prime Minister is on the back foot.
Here, at NationalWorld, after three Prime Ministers, seven Housing Ministers and innumerate scandals in the last Parliament, we believe it is time for the country to have its say.
But as I’ve travelled the country ahead of the election, one of the strongest sentiments I’ve found is apathy. After partygate, Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip to Barnard Castle and numerous MPs getting struck off for misconduct, Britons are tired of politicians.
They’re tired of being promised too much and delivered too little, and they’re exhausted by a never-ending stream of by-elections as members of Parliament get caught dipping their snouts in the proverbial trough.
At a recent hustings in Blackpool South, organised by NationalWorld’s sister site the Blackpool Gazette, one voter said: “MPs should be the best of us, and at the moment it feels like they’re the worst of us.”
Well, even if you’re feeling apathetic, NationalWorld encourages you to use your vote to send a message - even if that’s just spoiling your ballot paper. We will shortly be releasing our own manifesto, which covers some of the issues we think the main political parties have missed. This includes nationalising water companies and bringing in a windfall tax on banks.
But we also want to hear what really matters to you. Are you passionate about housing? Do you want greater protections for renters? Would you like to see the government do more to help mortgage holders and first-time buyers?
Or would you like to see more bobbies on the beat and greater protection of women and girls? No matter what your issue is - big or small - we want to hear from you. We’ll put your questions to all of the key politicians during this short six-week election campaign.
So if you think the agenda needs to change then get in touch and email [email protected].
