Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said ‘nothing will change’ if the Conservatives remain in power

Rishi Sunak triggered the countdown for a July 4 General Election by attacking Sir Keir Starmer, saying the Labour leader could not be trusted to lead the country through “uncertain” times. Making economy and global security threats key elements of his campaign, Sunak announced the election date, stressing he would “fight for every vote”.

Mr Sunak highlighted the dangers of the current global landscape, mentioning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, China’s ambitions to “dominate the 21st century,” and migration being “weaponised by hostile states.” He said: “These uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future,” adding, “You must choose in this election who has that plan.”

The Labour leader responded by urging voters: “Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain.” He also criticised the government's record, claiming: “If they get another five years they will feel entitled to carry on exactly as they are. Nothing will change.”

He promised a “new spirit of service”, putting the country before party interests. He added: “I am well aware of the cynicism people hold towards politicians at the moment, but I came into politics late, having served our country as leader of the Crown Prosecution Service, and I helped the Police Service in Northern Ireland to gain the consent of all communities.” He said service was the “reason, and the only reason why I am standing here now asking for your vote”.

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at an event launching Labour’s six ‘first steps’ ahead of the general election (Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, echoed the sentiment, saying: “This Government is out of touch, it’s out of excuses and it’s out of time – and it’s time to get this Conservative Government out of office. And if we do, we can transform our politics, we can sort out the crisis in the health and care system, we can get our economy back on track, we can end the sewage scandal and we can get the fair deal people deserve.”

Richard Tice of Reform UK said: “The electorate have a clear choice – people know that the Tories have broken Britain. Labour and ‘Starmergeddon’ will do what they always do, which is bankrupt Britain. It’s only Reform UK’s common sense policies that can now save Britain.”

In his speech earlier, Mr Sunak said: “On July 5, either Sir Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister. He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.” Sunak questioned Starmer’s reliability, asking: “If you don’t have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don’t have the courage to tell people what you want to do and if you don’t have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?”