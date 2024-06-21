Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales has shared a sweet birthday message to her husband on his 42nd birthday along with a photograph she has taken of him with their children.

In her sweet birthday message, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Since posting the photograph and message on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official instagram, the post has been flooded with comments. Hannah Waddingham said: Epic pic! Happy Birthday Sir! 🥳🥳🥳” whilst Bear Grylls said: “Happy birthday ! Fatherhood: example example example and you do it beautifully.”

Buckingham Palace also shared a photograph of King Charles with the Prince of Wales as a baby on his lap; the black and white image was taken on 1 February 1983 at Kensington Palace. This photograph was posted on the Royal Family’s X account with the message:”Happy Birthday To The Prince of Wales!”

The Prince of Wales was in Germany to see England’s disappointing performance against Denmark which resulted in a draw at Euro 2024. He was pictured with Denmark’s King Frederik and at the beginning of the night, looked to be in good spirits.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales was also seen at Royal Ascot and was joined at Trooping of the Colour by his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who made a surprise appearance.

The Princess of Wales took the photograph of husband Prince William and children last month in Norfolk | Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales said in her statement that "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.