It is thought that Catherine, Princess of Wales may favour co-educational boarding school Marlborough College over Eton College which Prince William and Prince Harry attended.

Prince George is likely to be celebrating his eleventh birthday with his parents, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He is currently enjoying the summer holidays as term time at his school, Lambrook School in Berkshire, ended at the beginning of July.

Although the majority of pupils move on to secondary school at the age of 11, Prince George’s school goes up to the age of 13, which is the age where the likes of Eton College and Marlborough College accept children at. It is thought that the Princess of Wales may prefer her oldest son to follow in her footsteps and attend Marlborough College rather than Eton College like his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry.

Marlborough College is also co-educational which means that it could also be a consideration for Princess Charlotte. If the Prince and Princess of Wales do decide to send Prince George to Marlborough College, it will be considered a ‘brave’ move for the royal family as Prince George will be the first male heir to the British throne to attend a co-educational school.

If Prince George does attend Marlborough College, not only will he be following in the footsteps of his mum, Catherine, Princess of Wales, but also Pippa Matthews, James Middleton, Prince William’s cousin Princess Eugenie also attended Marlborough College and other notable names include Samantha Cameron and comedian Jack Whitehall.

As Prince George turns 11, will he follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps and attend Marlborough College?

In October 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the “Princess of Wales has made a secret return visit to her beloved alma mater.” It also revealed that George, (then aged ten), is in Year 6 at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire, but was recently spotted looking around Eton College with his family ahead of a potential move there.”

Although Eton College is an obvious choice for Prince George as it was the school that his father, Prince William attended, Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed very happy school days at Marlborough College and will obviously want the same for all her children.

Catherine, Princess of Wales will also be mindful of the impact of her cancer diagnosis on her children and will want to choose a school that she feels completely comfortable with. Following the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery in January, she announced her cancer diagnosis in March and said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales also added that “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Before Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of herself along with an update on her recovery. In her statement posted on Instagram, she said that have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C. Catherine, Princess of Wales was last seen in public at the Wimbledon men’s final and attended with her daughter, Princess Charlotte and sister, Pippa Matthews.