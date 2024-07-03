Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince George starts secondary school in September and could attend St Edward’s School in Oxfordshire or follow in the footsteps of Catherine, Princess of Wales and go to Marlborough rather than Eton.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have had a difficult 2024 so far. Following the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery in January, she announced her cancer diagnosis in March and said: “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales also added that “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Following the news that Catherine, Princess of Wales was having preventative chemotherapy, Professor Thomas explained why she may find it difficult to return to work and wrote that “Chemotherapy to prevent a cancer coming back after abdominal surgery is usually given in six, three-weekly cycles. That’s 18 weeks of intensive treatments which takes a lot out of someone physically and emotionally.”

Professor Robert Thomas also wrote that “Being physically fit will certainly help the Princess recover, but, as an oncologist, I always emphasise the side effects which can linger on even after chemotherapy has finished-often up to six months which require proactive lifestyle adaptations.”

Prince George starts secondary school in September and could attend St Edward's School in Oxfordshire or follow in the footsteps of Catherine, Princess of Wales and go to Marlborough rather than Eton. Here Prince George is with his sister, Princess Charlotte and brother, Prince Louis and parents for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School near Ascot in 2022.

Trooping the Colour took place last month and it was Catherine, Princess of Wales’s first public appearance this year. Before the event the Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of herself along with an update on her recovery. In her statement posted on Instagram, she said that have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales said that she hopes to attend a few public engagements over the summer, she is likely to spend a significant amount of time recovering still at home and spending time with her three children whilst they are on their summer holidays. Summer 2024 is going to be particularly significant for Prince George as it will be his last summer before he likely leaves for boarding school.

Speculation has grown in the last year that the Prince and Princess of Wales may not choose Eton College for Prince George, both Prince William and Prince Harry attended the school. Catherine, Princess of Wales is thought to be keen on Prince George going to a mixed sex boarding school such as Marlborough College in Wiltshire which she attended.

In February this year, the Daily Mail reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales went for a tour of St Edward’s School in Oxfordshire, which is known as ‘Teddies.’ Alumni include Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh.

One of the values of the school is Kindness: the value of love and on their website it says that “We feel and show compassion for others, always listening and seeking always to understand.

“We value, respect and include others without regard for differences.

“We treat others as we would have them treat us.”

Another school that the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly considering is Oundle School in Northamptonshire. According to their website, “The pupils in our care are at the heart of all that we do and every decision we make.”

