It is hoped that the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Club, will be present at Wimbledon 2024 which starts next week.

Although it is not known yet if the Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon 2024, I very much hope that she will be there as tennis has long been a real passion of hers. Deborah Jevans, the Chair of the All England Club recently held a media briefing where she didn’t indicate whether the Princess would be attending or not, but said that “Our priority is clearly that our Patron has the time to recover and we’re certainly not going to add any additional pressure on her recovery by speculating on ehr attendance at this year’s Championships.”

Before Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of herself along with an update on her recovery. In her statement posted on Instagram, she said that “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months." She also revealed that "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.

The Princess of Wales mentioned that she was hopeful that she could “join a few public engagements over the summer,’ and it is likely that Wimbledon 2024 could be her next public outing.

As Catherine, Princess of Wales, is so passionate about tennis, I would love to see her at Wimbledon 2024 | Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was dubbed the ‘Princess of Sport’ by royal fans in 2023 after she appeared in a video with tennis champion Roger Federer to highlight the work of ball boys and girls at the Wimbledon tournament. The Princess of Wales is seen serving against Federer in the video, which was uploaded onto Wimbledon’s YouTube channel, and looked to be a pretty impressive tennis player, even against a champion such as Federer.

Fans were clearly impressed, with one writing, “Kate is just good at everything isn’t she?” whilst another wrote: “The princess of wales is superwoman.”

The Princess of Wales is also ensuring that her children share in her passion for tennis and a few years ago, it was revealed that the Princess had asked Andy Murray’s mother Judy for tennis coaching tips for her son, Prince George.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a point in her statement to say that she was “not out of the woods yet,” she did say that she was “taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”