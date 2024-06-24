All you fashionistas will remember that for the 2023 BAFTAs, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore an upcycled version of the Alexander McQueen gown she first wore in 2019, it had been reworked to include an extended sleeve detail and the Princess accessorised with black opera style gloves. Although Taylor Swift opted for Schiaparelli rather than McQueen the colour was the same as were the style and black gloves.

If you think the white dress and black gloves dress example is the only time the Queen of Pop and the future Queen of England have twinned, think again.The question is though, is Taylor Swift always inspired by Catherine, Princess of Wales, or has Kate Middleton taken her fashion ideas occasionally from Taylor?

In 2012, Taylor Swift wore a crisp white suit to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards and it would seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is also a firm favourite of the white trouser suit as she recycled a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit to the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

When it comes to green dresses, it would seem that both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift are fans of the colour. Who can forget (well I can’t) the Solace London green dress that the Princess of Wales hired from Hurr and wore to the Earthshot Prize in 2022? Taylor Swift followed a couple of years later in an incredible green Gucci dress to the 2024 Golden Globes.

Take a look at some of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift’s best twinning moments over the years

1 . Both Taylor Swift and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are partial to a white/cream trouser suit Who wore it first? It would seem that it might be Taylor Swift this time as she wore one in 2012, but Catherine, Princess of Wales, has worn this Alexander McQueen trouser suit on more than one occasion | getty Share

2 . Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize in 2022, Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes in 2024 Was Taylor Swift green with envy when she saw Kate Middleton's dress in 2022? This time Kate wore the colour first. She wore a rented green Solace London dress from Hurr to the Earthsot Prize in 2022, Taylor wore a shimmering Gucci green dress to the 2024 Golden Globes | getty Share

3 . Taylor Swift in 2010 and Catherine, Princess of Wales 10 years later in polka dots Taylor Swift appeared to have been dotty about polka dots first as she wore a polka dot dress back in 2010, the Princess of Wales wore this dress in 2020 | gettyPhoto: getty Share