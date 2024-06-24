All you fashionistas will remember that for the 2023 BAFTAs, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore an upcycled version of the Alexander McQueen gown she first wore in 2019, it had been reworked to include an extended sleeve detail and the Princess accessorised with black opera style gloves. Although Taylor Swift opted for Schiaparelli rather than McQueen the colour was the same as were the style and black gloves.
If you think the white dress and black gloves dress example is the only time the Queen of Pop and the future Queen of England have twinned, think again.The question is though, is Taylor Swift always inspired by Catherine, Princess of Wales, or has Kate Middleton taken her fashion ideas occasionally from Taylor?
In 2012, Taylor Swift wore a crisp white suit to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards and it would seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is also a firm favourite of the white trouser suit as she recycled a white Alexander McQueen trouser suit to the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
When it comes to green dresses, it would seem that both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift are fans of the colour. Who can forget (well I can’t) the Solace London green dress that the Princess of Wales hired from Hurr and wore to the Earthshot Prize in 2022? Taylor Swift followed a couple of years later in an incredible green Gucci dress to the 2024 Golden Globes.
Take a look at some of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift’s best twinning moments over the years
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.