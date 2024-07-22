Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s last public appearance was at the Wimbledon men’s final and she wore a purple Safiyaa dress for the occasion, a label loved by both Meghan Markle and Penny Mordaunt.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William are more than likely to be spending today quietly (22nd July), with Prince George and their other children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark the occasion of Prince George’s 11th birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales released a black and white photograph of Prince George that was taken by the Princess of Wales at Windsor on their Instagram account.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will probably spend part of their summer holidays at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, The family also spent time there during Easter this year. The 10-bedroom home was built in 1802, and when it came to the interiors, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William commissioned internationally renowned Ben Pentreath to help them.

Following Catherine, Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis and treatment, she and Prince William will obviously want to ensure her children have the most carefree summer holidays possible. According to royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, it is likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be spending part of their summer holidays on the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

She told OK! magazine that “Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and her family could spend time at Balmoral during August | Getty Images

“If she does go, I’m sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength. She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she’s been through.”

It is not yet known when Catherine, Princess of Wales will next appear in public. Before she attended Trooping the Colour, she released a statement. In her statement posted on Instagram, she said that have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.

Author Robert Jobson who has written a new book entitled, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, told People magazine that "Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after."

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things,"

A royal insider also told People magazine that her appearance at Wimbledon “will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward. And this was it."