Kensington Palace has released a black and white photograph of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday. It was taken in Windsor by his mother earlier this month.

For Prince George’s tenth birthday last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photograph that had also been taken in Windsor, but by the portrait photographer Millie Pilkington.

Millie Pilkington has taken many photographs of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their family over the years and has also taken photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that have been released on their birthdays.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have written a message alongside the black and white photograph released in honour of Prince George’s 11th birthday on their Instagram. The message reads: “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

It also revealed that the photograph was taken by his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Following the release of the photograph of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram account has already been inundated (at the time of writing) with more than a thousand messages.

One fan wrote: “Prince George looks so much like his Dad,” whilst another wrote: “Beautiful photo! Birthday wishes Prince George have a fantastic day.”

In the photograph, Prince George is dressed in a jacket and white shirt and can be seen wearing a bracelet on his left wrist, Unlike the photographs released for the birthdays of Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales has decided to release Prince George’s photograph in black and white, perhaps to emphasise the next stage of his childhood?

Prince George is currently enjoying the summer holiday with his parents, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He recently travelled with his father, Prince William to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.