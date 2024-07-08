Who is Jack Grealish's influencer girlfriend Sasha Attwood after pregnancy announcement. Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Grealish is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sasha Attwood after the couple shared the news on social media.

The Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish, 26, and Sasha Attwood shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. The photo shows both of their hands cradling the baby bump. The caption read: “Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed”

Who is Sasha Attwood?

Sasha Attwood is a 26-year-old model and influencer from Solihull in the West Midlands. She has gained over 290k followers on Instagram. Sasha has become a celebrity in her own right after her modelling career took off when she was scouted at the age of 13. She has gone on to have a fashion collaboration with online retailer Boohoo and has her own YouTube channel Sasha Rebecca.

The couple are childhood sweethearts and have been together since they were teenagers after meeting at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull. The pair have remained together throughout their 20s, although it is believed that they have experienced an ‘on-off’ relationship during this time.

Although the couple have been together for many years it doesn't appear Jack Grealish has proposed yet. The pregnancy photo shows both of their hands but no ring on that finger. Now they are expecting their first child together the footballer might just get down on one knee and we can all look forward to a big wedding.

