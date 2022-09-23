The Manchester City star has been with his partner since childhood - here’s everything we know about their relationship

Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish’s relationship with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood has hit the headlines multiple times over the years.

Sasha was dogged by negative attention and even death threats following Jack’s star turn in the Euro 2020 Championships. Football fans took a liking to the footballer during the tournament, with Jack becoming a Beckham-esque crush for thousands.

This left many questioning his relationship with Sasha, and whether the two are still together. Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

Sasha Attwood is the long-term girlfriend of Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who is Sasha Attwood?

Sasha Attwood is a 26-year-old model and influencer from Solihull in the West Midlands. She has gained a sizable following on her Instagram page, currently boasting almost 150,000 followers on the social media site.

Her modelling career has taken off in tandem with her Premier League boyfriend’s career. She was said to have been scouted at the age of 13, while she was on a shopping trip with her mum in Birmingham. Her appearances include for online fashion retailer Boohoo.

Sasha also has her own YouTube channel, called Sasha Rebecca, and currently has just over 45,000 subscribers. It was on this channel that she opened up about abuse and death threats she received from the public following attention on her relationship with Grealish during the Euro 2020 tournament.

How did Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish meet?

Sasha first met Jack while they were at school together at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull. They began their relationship a decade ago, at the age of 15 and 16.

The pair have remained together throughout their 20s, although it is believed that they have experienced an ‘on-off’ relationship during this time.

Jack Grealish became a football heartthrob for thousands during the Euro 2021 Championships. (Credit: Getty Images)

Jack was accused of having an affair with television personality Emily Atack and Love Island winner Amber Gill. Both Jack and the two women denied the reports.

Attention turned to Sasha and Jack’s relationship once again after evidence was heard by the jury in Jack’s Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy’s court case.

The court heard a 23-year-old woman is said to have had consensual sex with Jack on the night she was allegedly raped by Louis Saha Matturie, Mendy’s co-accused.

Neither Jack or Sasha have commented on this.

Are Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood getting married?

Despite their reportedly rocky relationship, Jack and Sasha have remained by each other’s side throughout the years. Sasha even sparked rumours of an engagement between the two after snapping a suspicious photo of a ring on Instagram in November 2021.

In the post, Sasha was promoting a make-up product, with eagle-eyes followers spotting a sparking ring on Sasha’s finger.