England’s are set to take on Italy in the UEFA Nations League tonight, as they look to find form ahead of this winter’s 2022 World Cup

After a thrilling start to the Premier League campaign that has left Arsenal in first place ahead of the international break, England return to action in the Nations League tonight.

The Three Lions will be hoping they can improve on previous results after they were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary in their last match back in June, while a number of stars will be playing for their place on the plane to Qatar for the World Cup this winter.

England kick off the break with a trip to Milan to face Italy today, before they host Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday evening.

Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming fixture against their previous Euro 2020 final opponents...

When is Italy vs England?

England will face Italy in the Nations League today (23rd September).

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm BST and is taking place at the home of AC Milan and Inter Milan - the San Siro.

How to watch Italy vs England on TV

Italy vs England will be broadcasted live on Channel 4 in the UK.

Pre-match build up can be viewed from 7pm (BST) - 45 minutes before kick-off.

UK viewers can also live stream the match on the Channel 4 website or the All 4 app.

Team news

Gareth Southgate named his squad for the upcoming fixtures last week - with his selection, as always, causing controversy.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarrod Bowen remain in the team despite their respective struggles for form this season, while Brentford’s Ivan Toney is set for his first international cap after Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford potential return was scuppered by an injury.

Kalvin Phillips was forced to withdraw after Pep Guardiola confirmed the Man City midfielder will undergo surgery on his shoulder, with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson now confirmed as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini has named a number of familiar faces in his Italy squad, with the likes of Chelsea’s Jorginho and Premier League new boys Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds) and Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham) featuring.

All but three of Italy’s Euro 2020 final starting line-up have been named for the Nations League matches.

How are England faring in Group 3?

After four matches, England currently sit bottom of Group 3 with only two points.

The previous international break saw them take draws against Germany and Italy, however the Three Lions were beaten by Hungary twice - conceding five goals and scoring none.

The Hungarians now sit top of the group with seven points, followed by Germany on six points and Italy with five.

Group 3 fixtures

• 23rd September - Italy vs England (7:45pm)

• 23rd September - Germany vs Hungary (7:45pm)

• 26th September - Hungary vs Italy (7:45pm)

• 26th September - England vs Germany (7:45pm)

Odds

Despite their poor performances during the last international break as well as their Euro 2020 defeat to Italy, the bookies still have England as favourites to win in their tie in Milan.

• Italy - 15/8

• Draw - 11/5