The Brazilian attacker has been the victim of racist abuse after comments by Pedro Bravo and has responded on social media

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr has been the subject of racist abuse received by a section of Atletico Madrid supporters.

The Brazilian, 22, was the target of chanting directed at him prior to Real’s 2-1 win over their city rivals on Sunday night.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos emerged on social media of Atletico supporters singing the racist chant outside of their Metropolitano Stadium, just days after comments from the President of the Association of Spanish Agents, Pedro Bravo which were been widely condemned.

Here is what Bravo, Vinicius and the Atletico Madrid fans have said and how the situation has evolved over the past few days...

Who is Pedro Bravo and what did he say about Vinicius Jnr?

Pedro Bravo is the President of the Association of Spanish Agents.

Bravo was speaking on El Chiringuito de Jugones and commenting on how Vinicius dances after scoring a goal when he said the player should “stop playing the monkey.”

He also said: “If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals.”

The comments rightly sparked outrage and Bravo took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify his comments and to apologise.

He wrote: “I want to clarify that the expression “playing the monkey” that I have misused to qualify Vinicius’ goal celebration dance was done metaphorically (“doing stupid things”). Since my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I am sorry!”

How did Vinicius Jnr respond to Pedro Bravo’s “monkey” comments

The Real Madrid star took to his own Twitter account where he recorded a video with a powerful message.

He also posted a message on his Instagram account, as translated by TalkSPORT, which said: “As long as the colour of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.’ I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have that thought permanently in my head. That is the attitude and the philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life.

“They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more. But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. You can’t even imagine it.

“I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday.

“Weeks ago they began to criminalise my dances. Dances that are not mine. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paqueta, Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans.

“They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I’m not going to stop.

“I come from a country where poverty is very great, where people have no access to education… and in many cases, no food on the table! I don’t usually come publicly to refute criticism. They attack me and I don’t speak. They praise me and I don’t speak either. I work! I work a lot.

“On and off the field. I have developed an application to help the education of children in public schools without financial help from anyone. I am making a school with my name. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, like me, to fight against racists and xenophobes.”

He added: “I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that doesn’t click, it’s not trending on the internet, nor does it motivate cowards to talk aggressively about people they don’t even know.

“The script always ends with an apology and ‘I’ve been misunderstood.’ But I repeat it for you, racist: I will not stop dancing. Whether at the Sambadrome, at the Bernabeu or wherever.

“With the love and smiles of someone who is very happy, Vini Jr. #BAILAVINIJR”

What did the Atletico Madrid fans chant?

Unfortunately, the comments from Bravo seem to have encouraged a section of Atletico Madrid supporters to target Vinicius with chants also referring to him as a monkey.

In a video recorded outside of the Metropolitano Stadium, they can be heard audibly singing “Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono” which translates to “You are a monkey, Vinicius, you are a monkey”.

Real Madrid went on to beat their rivals 2-1 in the match and Vinicius once again took to Twitter after the match.