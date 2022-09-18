Sky Sports have apologised for the incident

WARSAW, POLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Players of Celtic walk off the field during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic FC at The Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw on September 14, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Celtic supporters chanted throughout a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley.

Fans of the Scottish side stirred controversy during the Champions League in midweek after displaying an anti-monarchy banner mid-game.

Sky Sports have apologised after the chants were captured by microphones in the ground.

Dundee United issued a statement on Saturday after their fans booed and chanted during the minute’s silence at Ibrox.

Here is all you need to know:

What did Celtic fans chant?

Some Hoops fans chanted ‘if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands’ while a banner containing the same phrase could be seen in the away end.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had previously expressed the club’s wish that fans be “respectful” during any tributes.

When asked if he had a message for supporters ahead of Sunday’s planned tribute, Postecoglou said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.”

What happened in midweek?

Celtic became the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed a ‘F*** the Crown’ banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Another banner read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

Supporters also expressed anti-monarchy sentiments in song. There had been no minute’s silence before the game but both sets of teams wore black armbands.

In reference to the UEFA investigation, Postecoglou said: “If it’s proven that we did the wrong thing and there are ramifications, we’ve got to accept those ramifications.

“We have those responsibilities as a football club. We represent a large supporter base worldwide and we want to do things in the most respectful way that portrays our football club in the right light.

“Look, my own thing is that in everything you do, you should be allowed to express whatever opinion or feeling you have. My preference is that you do that in a respectful way and that’s what I think our football club has done.”

Disruption to other tributes in SPL

There were disruptions to tributes at some of Saturday’s Premiership fixtures.

A minute’s silence at Ibrox was disrupted by Dundee United supporters. Boos and derogatory chants could be heard coming from the corner of the stadium housing several hundred United supporters before Rangers played God Save the King.

In a brief statement, United later stated that they had “reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed”.

There were similar reactions ahead of Hibernian’s game with Aberdeen at Easter Road, where boos and chants were audible during a minute’s applause.

The Scottish Football Association had postponed all matches the previous weekend following the Queen’s death and gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects when games resumed.