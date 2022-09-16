Premier League teams will be paying tribute to the Queen at football matches across the country this weekend

Among the many tributes that Premier League teams will pay to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend will be the wearing of black armbands by the players.

Clubs across English football have confirmed their plans to honour the late monarch and pay their respects including minute silences, applause and the playing of the national anthem.

Black armbands are a common sight in sports and are often worn to mark the passing of a person or persons of significance to the clubs or the country as a whole.

Here is everything you need to know about the armbands as well as the Premier Leagues plans to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend:

Which arm do you wear a black armband on?

West Ham players walk out onto the pitch wearing black arm bands on their right arm, although the left arm is apparently the more traditional placing

Per a 2018 article by the BBC, black armbands are meant to be worn on the left arm.

This is so that they are not confused with the captain’s armband, worn by the skipper of each team, which is worn on the right arm.

However, it is worth pointing out that it is not mandatory and players in the same team can often be seen wearing their armands on different arms.

Black armbands are worn not just in football but do have a long tradition in sport.

Clubs will generally wear armbands to mark the passing of a significant figure or in remembrance of a historic loss such as the Hillsborough disaster or the Munich Air disaster.

Occasionally, all clubs in the division will wear armbands to mark the passing of an individual, with one example being the tragic death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2018.

How are Premier League clubs honouring Queen Elizabeth II this weekend?

The Premier League’s weekend fixtures kick off on Friday night with Aston Villa vs Southampton and Nottingham Forest vs Fulham.

Saturday sees Wolves host Manchester City before Bournemouth make the long journey to Newcastle and Tottenham welcome Leicester City in the evening kick off.

Sunday will see Brentford welcome Arsenal and Everton host West Ham United.

All clubs are to show their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a minute’s silence followed by the playing of the national anthem before kick off.

Managers will also lead their teams out of the tunnels and there will be applause in the 70th minute of matches to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years as monarch.

A statement from the Premier League said: “All Premier League matches between Friday 16 and Sunday 18 September will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to come together to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world.

“Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the national anthem, God Save The King.

“Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast.

“When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud the Queen’s 70-year reign.”

Three scheduled Premer League matches for this weekend will not be going ahead due to issues with police resources among other problems.