The English top flight action kicks off with Aston Villa vs Southampton and Nottingham Forest v Fulham on Friday night, taking to the pitch for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

The Premier League returns this weekend with a reduced card of fixtures following last weekend’s postponement of all matches.

Professional football fixtures across the UK were called off following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and many will not go ahead this weekend due to limited police resources.

However, several fixtures are set to take place and it will be the first time most teams have taken to the pitch since the news broke last week.

Here is how Premier League clubs are expected to honour the Queen this weekend, including minute’s silences or applause and the playing of the national anthem:

Will there be a minute’s silence at Premier League matches this weekend?

The first two Premier League matches of the weekend are on Friday night from Villa Park as Aston Villa welcome Southampton and at the City Ground where Nottingham Forest host Fulham.

It will be the first time all four teams have played since the passing of the Queen, and Aston Villa have confirmed there will be a minute’s silence, followed by the playing of the national anthem as well as a minute’s applause when the match clock reaches the 70th minute - acknowledging the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the same set of tributes while the player’s will also be led on to the pitch by their respective managers.

Saturday’s action kicks off with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Manchester City, with Wolves yet to officially confirm how they will pay tribute but are expected to follow similar setups at other grounds.

Newcastle United v Bournemouth is the only 3pm (BST) kick-off on Saturday and St James’ Park will also fall silent before playing the national anthem and the 70th minute applause.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City is the late kick-off on Saturday at 5:30pm (BST) and floral wreaths will be laid on the pitch by ambassadors representing both clubs, Ledley King and Emile Heskey.

A minute’s silence will then be followed by God Save the King, led by Tottenahm born artist Lanya Matthews and the 70th minute applause.

Brentford v Arsenal kicks off at noon on Sunday and, like Wolves, the Bees have yet to confirm what tributes they will pay but are also expected to follow the example of other clubs.

Everton v West Ham United will be the final match of the weekend at 2:15pm on Sunday and both teams will be led out of the tunnel by their respective managers, before gathering around the centre circle to join Goodison Park in a period of silence, which will be followed by the playing of the national anthem.

The clubs will also be joined for the moments of silent and musical reflection by service personnel from the armed forces who have represented Queen and country with distinction.

There will also be the 70th minute applause taking place at Goodison Park.