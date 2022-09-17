Boos and chanting could be heard during the minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II

Antonio Colak revealed his ‘shut up’ gesture to the Dundee United fans after scoring the first of his double in Rangers’ 2-1 win at Ibrox was a response to their disrupting of the minute’s silence in memory of the Queen.

Boos and chanting could be heard coming from the corner of the stadium housing several hundred Terrors supporters during the silence, with the Light Blues fans responding angrily following the national anthem.

Colak, celebrating his 29th birthday, put his fingers to his lips after firing the home side ahead after eight minutes and the Croatia international added a second after the interval, before Liam Smith reduced the deficit for the visitors.

What did Colak say?

Colak said: “We were silent at the start of the game because we know why.

“It is all about respect.

“It was my emotions because the whole crowd, 50,000 in the stadium, had this respect but some people didn’t have that.

“It was just a moment and everyone should understand it.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view as a flag outside Ibrox stadium displays a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Dundee United at on September 17, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

What have Dundee United said about the incident?

After the game United released a statement on their official website which read: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”

What has Rangers boss said?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits his Rangers side were affected by three successive defeats beforehand as they struggled to a 2-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox.

The Gers boss said: “We started the game really well and like so many times at home, we could have scored two or three times in the first 15 minutes.

“In the second half we scored the second goal quite early but after we conceded the first goal, maybe in the players’ minds, it was ‘What if? What if?’.

“It affected the game as well, although we had chances to kill the game off to make it 3-1. We had good chances and they didn’t take them.

“Mentally it is quite difficult when you have three defeats in a row, it can affect you. I think at moments in the game today it affected us.

“In moments of stress, it is difficult to keep focusing on your task and on your play. I think in moments of the game you can see we did not do that well.

“The game should have been decided early and that is one thing we have to do better compared to last season.

“Last season we played many of these games and eventually conceded a late goal and dropped points again, so today I was happy that we took the three points.”

Van Bronckhorst admitted that “the most important thing today was the win” but also acknowledged a difficult period for the club.