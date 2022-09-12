The Premier League and EFL return this weekend, amid a period of mourning following the Queen’s death, but Chelsea vs Liverpool and Man Utd vs Leeds are postponed.

Football fans were left with mixed emotions last the weekend after Premier League, EFL and SPFL matches were all postponed following the Queen’s death last Thursday.

It was immediately confirmed that the following day’s clashes involving Burnley and Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County in League One were off, before it was eventually decided the whole set of fixtures would have to be rescheduled as a mark of respect for the Queen.

While it initially appeared that just one round of football matches would be affected following the news, this weekend’s ties have now been thrown into doubt after it was confirmed the Queen’s funeral would take place on Monday 19th September.

While there are no English matches scheduled to take place on that date, some fixtures are still in jeopardy, as it is likely there will be insufficient policing resources to attend games as they are likely to be in attendance at the funeral.

Here is everything we need to know about potential postponements this weekend...

Will Premier League fixtures go ahead this weekend?

The Premier League have confirmed that this weekend’s fixtures will go ahead, with three exceptions: Chelsea vs Liverpool, Manchester United vs Leeds and Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

Arsenal’s trip to Brentford will now take place at 12pm (BST) instead of 2pm.

The Premier League’s statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.

“Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”

It continued: “Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”

Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV on Thursday has already been called off due to police shortage, while Rangers’ Champions League clash has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday this week due to similar concerns.

Will EFL fixtures go ahead this weekend?

The EFL have confrimed that football will resume as normal from Tuesday 13th September.

A statement read: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.