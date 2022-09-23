Chester Crown Court was told that Jack Grealish was at a party at Benjamin Mendy’s house, where two women allege they were raped.

England star Jack Grealish was at Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy’s house party where two women were allegedly raped, a court has been told.

One woman, 23, alleges she was raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, in a car when they went to get more drink. The jury heard that she told a second girl, 17, that she had also had sex with Grealish on the same night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football icon Grealish, who was in the 23-man matchday squad for England’s match against Italy on Friday night, was named when jurors were played a police interview from one of the women accusing Mendy and Matturie of rape.

The 17-year-old woman told the court that Mendy raped her twice at his mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire, during the gathering, where Mendy’s friends and Grealish’s friends, from Birmingham, were also present.

England winger Jack Grealish was at Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy’s house party where two women were allegedly raped, a court has been told. Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In the police interview, the jury heard Matturie asked her to China White nightclub in Manchester city centre in the early hours of 23 August 2021. She arrived at around 3.30am and was outside the club shortly before Mendy and Matturie left.

The court heard: “They were with Jack Grealish. There were a few girls around him but they were taking pictures and video with his friends. The club did not like that. They wanted the pics to be deleted. There was a bit of a talking to. It took a while for them to come out.”

The teenager got a taxi with three other girls and one of Matturie’s friends to Mendy’s house, where the girls had their mobile phones taken away before going inside, the court was told.

In the police interview played out in court, she said: “There were already two girls on the couch. They were sat next to Jack.”

The court heard that Matturie then led the 23-year-old woman away “hand in hand” to get more alcohol because, the witness told police, “Jack had been demanding vodka”.

Benjamin Mendy is on trial accused of rape and sexual assault.

The 17-year-old told police: “I asked her what happened. I took her to the toilet. She’s absolutely distraught, in hysterics.”

Later, in a lounge area, the court heard Mendy began “checking her out” before leading her to an office with a secure lock. Inside the office, Mendy allegedly raped the teenager twice.

She told police: “We did not talk about sex beforehand and afterwards we did not talk about it. There was nothing of the sort to suggest we were going to engage in sex.”

Louis Saha Matturie is on trial along with Benjamin Mendy accused of rape and sexual assault.

Afterwards, the court heard that the 17-year-old alleged victim went to find the 23-year-old woman and found her in a lounge.

She told police: “She told me she had sex with Jack. I know that this was after I had been with Ben [Mendy], because after she had gone to bed with Ben as well. She had been taken up to a room with Ben. This was a bedroom.”

The court heard the teenager said she was raped in a cinema room by Matturie after being raped by Mendy. She said she saw Grealish “passed out” in the house, the jury was told. She said she was raped again by Matturie at a Manchester flat on the same day.

Prosecutors claim Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”. Matturie, his friend and “fixer”, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women. Matturie of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.