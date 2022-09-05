Benjamin Mendy is on trial accused of rape and sexual assault charges

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Mendy’s trial has heard that a woman told police she woke up in bed to find the Manchester City footballer raping her.

The woman said she had been out with Mendy, his friends and other young women in Manchester, before returning to the footballer’s Cheshire mansion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mendy denies raping her, in the early hours of 24 July, 2021, along with the rape of two other young women over the same 24-hour period at his home.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

Both men deny any offences and say if any sex did take place it was consensual.

What did the witness say in court?

After spending time in the swimming pool, she became sleepy and went up to a top floor bedroom at the house owned by Mendy, 28, in Mottram St Andrew near Prestbury.

She changed out of the bikini she had brought with her and into her underwear and fell asleep, alone, in the double bed.

In her police interview, played to jurors, the woman, breaking down in tears, said she “woke up to find Ben on top of me”. She went on to say “it was horrific”. She told police: “I remember five seconds of it and him putting a towel under me. I remember saying, ‘No. I’m on my period’.”

The woman, who described herself as “out of it” or “6/10” drunk, was asked if there was “any chance” Mendy could have thought she wanted to have sex with him that night.

She replied: “No, because I don’t know him that well.”

The woman said two or three months before the alleged rape, she had sex with Mendy, “like a one-night thing” but that she was sober and it was consensual.

Under cross-examination, Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, suggested her account of what happened, waking up to find Mendy raping her, was the “exact same” allegation made by her friend, who the footballer is also accused of raping the same evening.

The witness replied: “I have not spoken to her.”