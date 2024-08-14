Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

OnlyFans model Ava Louise went viral after flashing her breasts in the New York to Dublin portal.

The OnlyFans model Ava Louise has shocked the social media fans after claiming she filmed herself having sex on top of her father’s grave.

According to Mail Online the model, 26, shared two images of herself on Instagram standing next to her father’s grave and wrote the caption: “'You're not gonna believe the video I made on my dads grave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The images and caption appear to have since been deleted from the models Instagram account.

She described it as “very cathartic,' and said: “Being fatherless has led me to my job, so I thought the irony made for a beautiful piece of art. I feel like what I created really spoke to the trauma women as a collective feel with male and father figure abandonment. And the actions we take in order to heal that wound.”

Although the internet didn’t see it as ‘art’ and was more disgusted by this “new low” for the influencer. Taking to the comments section of the post, one person wrote: “And the actions we take in order to heal that wound.” Another added “That's a new low.”

A third person wrote: “People are desperate, but this is just f**king disgraceful. I agree with the other guy in the comments, you're hot but hell is hotter and ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ava Louise previously went viral after flashing her breasts in the New York to Dublin portal which forced the live stream to be closed for a short period. She explained that she only wanted to show that breasts are harmless but ended up getting death threats.

The OnlyFans model, who has over 400,00 followers on Instagram, is also known for licking a toilet seat during the Covid-pandemic. At the time Ava Louise said that she was 'really annoyed' that the deadly virus was getting more publicity than her.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now