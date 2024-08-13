Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New BBC iPlayer true crime drama will tell the story of model Chole Ayling who was kidnaped in 2017.

BBC iPlayer is set to air a new true crime drama that will show the true facts of model Chole Ayling’s kidnap story. Kidnapped The Chloe Ayling Story is a six-part drama series and will be a dramatisation starring Nadia Parkes. It will focus on what happened to the model and the media storm that followed.

What happened to Chloe Ayling?

In 2017 Chloe Ayling was thrown into the spotlight after she claimed she had been abducted after being lured to Milan, Italy for a fake photoshoot. The model was let go by one of her kidnappers and the criminals were sent to jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why did the public turn on Chloe Ayling?

Despite the criminal's convictions, people accused Chloe of faking her kidnap for a publicity stunt to boost her notoriety. The public criticised the model for not being sad or upset, the clothes that she wore and appearing to love the press attention. Her bravery and resilience fuelled the rumours that the abduction was a set up.

What has Chloe Ayling said about the new TV series?

Seven years on from the harrowing ordeal Chloe Ayling spoke to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (August 12) about the new series. She said: “I’m glad that it can all just be laid out and the facts shown visually. So that people can understand such a complex story.”

Where is Chloe Ayling now?

According to her social media accounts Chloe Ayling appears to be still working as a model and has an OnlyFans account. She also wrote a book Kidnapped - The Untold Story of My Abduction in 2018 and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother that same year.

Did Chloe Ayling’s kidnap boost her career?

Chloe Ayling states on her Instagram profile that she is a ‘public figure’. It seems like the kidnap definitely boosted her career and gave her the opportunities for the book deal and multiple TV appearances as well as fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the question still remains was the kidnap all just a publicity stunt, hopefully the drama series will have all the answers.

Who is the actress Nadia Parkes?

Nadia Parkes is a 28-year-old actress from London. She has appeared in TV series Doctor Who and Dominia. Nadia Parkes will play Chloe Ayling in the six-part series.

Is there a trailer for Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story?

Yes, you can watch the Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story trailer below.

When is Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story on TV?

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three from 9pm on Wednesday August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now