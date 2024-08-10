Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A list of all the TV shows you will want to watch all through Autumn and Winter 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As summer comes to an end, well almost mentally I’m already in October. Saying goodbye to the sunshine can only mean one good thing: loads of good telly is about to land on our TV screens.

We’ve curated a list of some of the best shows coming to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC One and ITV over the next few months. But before we get into that we can’t not mention Netflix’s Emily In Paris as season 4 drops on August 15. The most fashionable show on TV is the perfect way to transition from Summer to Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netflix

The new binge-worthy shows coming to Netflix are: The Night Agent season 2, if you haven’t discovered this edge of your seat thriller then where on earth have you been. Watch season one now and thank me later.

Black Doves is a spy thriller featuring a star studded cast including Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. There will definitely be a few unexpected twists in this series.

Disney+

Rivals is an eight part series and adapted from the bestselling novel Rivals by author Dame Jilly Cooper. Rivals is one of the books from Jilly’s Rutshire Chronicles. Starring David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer and so many more.

In Vogue: The 90s the series will take you on a fashion journey through a decade of glamour, grunge, the Met Gala and Hip-Hop. Each episode in this six-part series centres on a defining 90s moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air on August 29. Just like season two of House of Dragon fans have waited over two years for another season. Lets just hope it's worth the wait.

Everyone’s favourite blonde lawyer Elle Woods will be back on screens in the new prequel series ‘Elle’. The hotly anticipated series will be available to watch on Prime Video but the release date is yet to be confirmed.

BBC and ITV

Game OF thrones actors are taking over the screens in new roles. Jon Snow, sorry I mean actor Kit Harington will be back for season three of HBO drama series Industry.

Whereas Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner will be on ITV1 in the new true-crime drama Joan. This is definitely not one to miss and will follow the story of notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now