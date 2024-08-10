Autumn/Winter TV: The best TV shows to watch and coming to Netflix, Disney+, Prime, BBC and ITV this season
As summer comes to an end, well almost mentally I’m already in October. Saying goodbye to the sunshine can only mean one good thing: loads of good telly is about to land on our TV screens.
We’ve curated a list of some of the best shows coming to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC One and ITV over the next few months. But before we get into that we can’t not mention Netflix’s Emily In Paris as season 4 drops on August 15. The most fashionable show on TV is the perfect way to transition from Summer to Autumn.
Netflix
The new binge-worthy shows coming to Netflix are: The Night Agent season 2, if you haven’t discovered this edge of your seat thriller then where on earth have you been. Watch season one now and thank me later.
Black Doves is a spy thriller featuring a star studded cast including Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. There will definitely be a few unexpected twists in this series.
Disney+
Rivals is an eight part series and adapted from the bestselling novel Rivals by author Dame Jilly Cooper. Rivals is one of the books from Jilly’s Rutshire Chronicles. Starring David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer and so many more.
In Vogue: The 90s the series will take you on a fashion journey through a decade of glamour, grunge, the Met Gala and Hip-Hop. Each episode in this six-part series centres on a defining 90s moment.
Prime Video
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air on August 29. Just like season two of House of Dragon fans have waited over two years for another season. Lets just hope it's worth the wait.
Everyone’s favourite blonde lawyer Elle Woods will be back on screens in the new prequel series ‘Elle’. The hotly anticipated series will be available to watch on Prime Video but the release date is yet to be confirmed.
BBC and ITV
Game OF thrones actors are taking over the screens in new roles. Jon Snow, sorry I mean actor Kit Harington will be back for season three of HBO drama series Industry.
Whereas Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner will be on ITV1 in the new true-crime drama Joan. This is definitely not one to miss and will follow the story of notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington.
