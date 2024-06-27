Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disney has released the first trailer for the brand new TV series Rivals. The raunchy new show stars David Tennant, Danny Dyer, Aidan Turner and Alexander Hassell, plus a full cast of huge names from British TV and film.

Disney+ confirmed that Rivals will be an eight part series and adapted from the bestselling novel Rivals by author Dame Jilly Cooper. Rivals is one of the books from Jilly’s Rutshire Chronicles.

The Disney adaptation of the books features the cream of the crop from British screens. As well as David Tennant, Danny Dyer, Aidan Turner and Emily Atack, the star studded cast also stars Katherine Parkinson, Claire Rushbrook, Annabel Scholey and Luca Giuseppe "Luke" Pasqualino.

Set in the 80s, David Tennant plays landowner and TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham. Danny Dyer will take on the role of Freddie Jones, a self-made electronics millionaire and Aiden Turner will play TV star Declan O'Hara. Alexander Hassell is set to play lothario Rupert Campbell-Black.

The Rutshire Chronicles are a series of romantic novels by the author which focuses on the British upper-class families in numerous different sexually charged scenarios, often laced with adultery, illegitimate children, scandal, and death.

There are 11 books in the series with titles such as Riders, Wicked, Jump and Tackle. Rivals was the second book launched in the chronicles and was released in 1988. This could be the first of many TV adaptations from the book series.

Is the Rivals based on a true story?

Romantic novels Rivals and the entire book series Rutshire Chronicles are complete fiction and not based on real life. However, according to reports, author Dame Jilly Cooper acknowledged that the character of Rupert Campbell-Black was inspired by Andrew Parker Bowles, the former husband of Queen Camilla.

When is the release date for Rivals?

Disney+ have confirmed that Rivals will be released later this year although an exact date is yet to be determined.

