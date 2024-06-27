Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of ITV’s daytime TV stars has addressed rumours that she could be leaving for greener pastures - and clarified her position categorically.

Former X-Factor contestant Brenda Edwards made an appearance on This Morning today (June 27), along with soul and gospel singer Michelle Ndegwa, following the announcement of her new role as a director for Hairspray's UK tour.

After discussing her latest project, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were curious as to whether Edwards might be leaving the Loose Women panel, where she has been a regular member since 2020 after initially making guest appearances between February and March of 2019. Loose Women fans will remember how Brenda stepped in for Linda Robson and remained on the show even after Robson’s return in early 2020.

When asked about her future with Loose Women - and whether she’d turn her back on the ITV programme - Edwards said: “Absolutely not - unless there's something I don't know about.”

Earlier this year, Edwards sparked concerns among Loose Women fans when she appeared on set wearing an eye patch due to an infection. But last month, she had removed the accessory and assured viewers of her recovery.

When panel leader Charlene White inquired about her eye makeup, Edwards was able to clear the air. While co-star Linda Robson thought she had rushed her preparation, Edwards said: “I did not forget, Linda thought I had done one eye. No, I had the patch and it has gone down so you know, yeah I am without a patch. But also, without makeup because I can’t put makeup on it.”

More recently, she also addressed rumors of a feud among the Loose Women presenters after former star Carol McGiffin suggested there were backstage issues.

