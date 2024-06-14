ITV new travel series: Loose Women's Judi Love will embark on luxury Emerald Cruises yacht to six destinations
ITV has announced a new five-part series fronted by comedian and presenter Judi Love. Judi will be embarking on a foodie adventure throughout the Ionian and Adriatic Seas onboard the luxury yacht cruise, Emerald Azzurra.
The new food and travel adventure is called 'Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise', produced by Title Role for ITV1 and ITVX. Judi will travel to six different destinations via a luxury yacht, taking in all the culture and scenery that each destination has to offer before grabbing some local ingredients and heading back onto the ship to cook some fabulous local dishes for the guests onboard.
The self-confessed foodie will combine her love of fun and adventure with her interest in local cuisine whilst turning her hand to making a daily delicious dish, famous at each of the destinations en-route. Supported by Emerald Cruises, the series will see Judi setting sail from Kotor in Montenegro, Judi will then travel to Parga, Kerkira, and Kefalonia before finishing in the popular Greek town of Itea.
Judi showed off her love of food and cooking skills when she was crowned champion of ‘MasterChef’ back in 2021, serving up a winning Jamaican inspired feast. The TV host and comedian is now hoping to expand her repertoire. She said: “I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.
“I’m looking forward to exploring all of the destinations as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it’s about sharing love, traditions and identity. I have always loved watching loved ones cook and I truly love serving up a hearty plate of food for my family and friends. So I’m thrilled to be able to embrace this with ITV and the audience at home… I can’t wait to get started.”
Nichola Absalom, Emerald Cruises’ managing director, sales and marketing said Judi will be on board an “industry-leading luxury yacht complete with a suite of watersport toys, Marina Platform for swim stops and Wellness Deck”. Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner, Entertainment & Daytime ITV said: “It’s all hands on deck for this exciting new series with ITV favourite, Judi Love. The series is warm and fun filled with adventure and good food at its heart, which will appeal to so many of our viewers.”
