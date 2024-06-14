Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV has announced a new travel series fronted by Judi Love with the Loose Women star embarking on an adventure on a luxury Emerald Cruises yacht

ITV has announced a new five-part series fronted by comedian and presenter Judi Love. Judi will be embarking on a foodie adventure throughout the Ionian and Adriatic Seas onboard the luxury yacht cruise, Emerald Azzurra.

The new food and travel adventure is called 'Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise', produced by Title Role for ITV1 and ITVX. Judi will travel to six different destinations via a luxury yacht, taking in all the culture and scenery that each destination has to offer before grabbing some local ingredients and heading back onto the ship to cook some fabulous local dishes for the guests onboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has announced a new travel series fronted by Judi Love with the Loose Women star embarking on an adventure on a luxury Emerald Cruises yacht. (Photo: Emerald Cruises) | Emerald Cruises

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The self-confessed foodie will combine her love of fun and adventure with her interest in local cuisine whilst turning her hand to making a daily delicious dish, famous at each of the destinations en-route. Supported by Emerald Cruises, the series will see Judi setting sail from Kotor in Montenegro, Judi will then travel to Parga, Kerkira, and Kefalonia before finishing in the popular Greek town of Itea.

Judi showed off her love of food and cooking skills when she was crowned champion of ‘MasterChef’ back in 2021, serving up a winning Jamaican inspired feast. The TV host and comedian is now hoping to expand her repertoire. She said: “I am so excited to be setting sail on this new adventure with ITV. Growing up within a Jamaican family, food was always at the heart of any function and occasion. So I’m truly excited to experience the culture, people and food of the beautiful Mediterranean.

Judi showed off her love of food and cooking skills when she was crowned champion of ‘MasterChef’ back in 2021. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to exploring all of the destinations as food has such a way of telling a story for many, especially in the Mediterranean where it’s about sharing love, traditions and identity. I have always loved watching loved ones cook and I truly love serving up a hearty plate of food for my family and friends. So I’m thrilled to be able to embrace this with ITV and the audience at home… I can’t wait to get started.”