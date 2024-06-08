Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Lenny Henry said that ‘many black dramas’ are only getting one season, as he questioned the fate of Black TV dramas.

Three Little Birds, the Windrush drama created by Sir Lenny Henry has been axed by ITV. The six-part series was based on the Windrush scandal and was inspired by the story of his mother’s journey to Britain in the late 1950s.

Created by Henry and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, it originally aired in November 2023, with nearly three million people tuning in to follow the story of Leah Whittaker (Rochelle Neil), who after fleeing an abusive relationship, travels to England with her three children and sister Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being a hit with viewers, Henry has revealed it will not be returning for a second season, with the veteran comic, explaining that “These days, it seems that many black dramas only get one series.”

What has Sir Lenny Henry said?

Speaking to The Guardian, about the series being axed Henry said: "These days, it seems that many black dramas only get one series, there are numerous examples of this – and sadly, Three Little Birds is just one more in that same category."

He continued: “We were only just getting to know Rochelle Neil, Saffron Coomber, Yazmin Belo and Javone Prince and their stellar performances as Leah, Chantrelle, Hosanna and Aston: the audience reaction was amazing and I had some really good storylines planned for their characters.”

Henry thanked, “everyone at ITV for commissioning Three Little Birds in the first place” and said he was, “very proud of our achievement – we’ve won awards and put out real stories that speak to a lot of people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he added: “the reality is these days, the TV market is very tricky to navigate unless there are big names attached to a project. A show will often get just one shot and if it doesn’t meet broadcaster expectations – that’s it – it’s likely cancelled after one series. We sadly don’t give shows the opportunity to grow with the audience, like we did 10/15 years ago, which probably is down to how we consume things.”

He called for “longer-term investment in lesser-known and diverse talent, in order to make them the stars of tomorrow. ” Revealing that he planned to continue the story of the “characters from Three Little Birds” in a book, joking: “Meanwhile, moving forward, I’ll just have to pitch TV projects starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Judi Dench. Wish me luck!”

Where can I watch Three Little Birds?

Despite not renewing the drama for a second series, the first season of Three Little Birds is still available to watch on ITVX.