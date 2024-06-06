Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary soap actress Glynis Barber confirms exit from Hollyoaks.

Another one bites the dust as yet another actor confirms they will be leaving. Legendary soap actress Glynis Barber has confirmed she will be leaving the Channel 4 soap later this year.

The actress, who is best known for playing gangster Norma Crow in the soap, took to Instagram to share that she had filmed her final scenes. Glynis shared a selfie alongside two other major stars of the show Jamie Lomas and Rita Simmons the caption read: “A special day of filming with my two faves, winding up my scenes on @hollyoaksofficial.

“What a joy working with @jamielomas21, such a generous and gifted actor and who now has a special place in my heart. And reunited with @rita_simonsofficial who is literally one of my favourite people on the planet. All will be revealed in a few weeks!”

Glynis Barber made her Hollyoaks debut in 2022 but before that she starred in Casualty, EastEnders and Emmerdale.

This will be another blow to Hollyoaks after over 20 cast members have either left or been axed from the soap. The production company announced in February that the soap would be cut back from five episodes a week to just three and major cast cuts.

The cast cull has been coming in thick and fast over the past few months and its left fans wondering who will be next to go?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

